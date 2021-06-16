Nikkei falls in morning on profit-taking ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index was lower Wednesday morning as cautious investors locked in profits ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 94.10 points, or 0.32 percent, from Tuesday to 29,347.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.65 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,978.13. Decliners were led by air transportation and service issues, while mining and marine transportation led gainers.