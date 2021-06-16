Nikkei ends down on profit-taking, wariness over Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index closed lower Wednesday as investors locked in gains after sharp rises in recent sessions and remained wary of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 150.29 points, or 0.51 percent, from Tuesday at 29,291.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.38 point, or 0.02 percent, higher at 1,975.86. Decliners were led by air transportation and land transportation issues, while mining and marine transportation issues led gainers.