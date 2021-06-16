Baseball: Darvish gets no-decision in Padres' loss to Rockies

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish allowed four runs over five-plus innings Tuesday but did not factor in the San Diego Padres' 8-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Gunning for his seventh win of the season, the Japanese right-hander exited after conceding a game-tying two-run homer with nobody out in the sixth. He struck out five, while giving up six hits and a pair of walks while hitting a batter. Ryan McMahon powered the Rockies to victory at Denver's Coors Field, going 3-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs, including three against Darvish. McMahon tripled in a run in the fourth and chased Darvish from the game with hi...