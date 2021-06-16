China says fuel rods damaged at nuclear plant, but denies leakage

Newsfrom Japan

China said Wednesday that the radiation level at a nuclear reactor increased in the wake of fuel rods being damaged, but it is within the prescribed limits, and there is no radioactive leakage. China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment also denied a CNN report that the safety authority has raised the acceptable limits for radiation detection around the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong Province to avoid shutting it down. "Due to the influence of uncontrollable factors in the process of fuel manufacturing, transportation and loading, a small amount of fuel rod damage is unavoidable," t...