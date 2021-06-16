Japan businesspeople urge China to clarify export control guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese businesspeople in China on Wednesday urged the Communist-led government to clarify the guidelines of its export and investment restrictions on national security grounds. In December last year, China enforced a new law to prohibit exports of the country's state-of-the-art technologies and products that could be diverted to military use, apparently targeting U.S. companies. In a written proposal to the Chinese government, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China said the legislation would significantly impact the current business model and curb new investment in the Asian ...