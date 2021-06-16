Japan visitors down 99.6% in May from 2019 on tough border controls

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in May was down 99.6 percent from the pre-pandemic year of 2019 as a result of tougher travel restrictions to prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants, government data showed Wednesday. The figure rose to 10,000 from 1,663 a year earlier but remained at an extremely low level, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization, as Tokyo is maintaining the restrictions with few signs of infections abating. With the Tokyo Olympics set to start next month, Japan continues to ban the entry of foreign travelers in principle ami...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society