Baseball: Ito pitches Fighters past Carp in interleague finale

Rookie right-hander Hiromi Ito allowed an unearned run over six innings to secure the win as the Pacific League's Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Central League's Hiroshima Carp 8-1 on Wednesday in the season's final interleague game. A day after the Carp beat the Seibu Lions to secure the CL's second winning record in 16 years of interleague competition, the Fighters broke open a close game against Hiroshima's bullpen with six late runs at Mazda Stadium in Hiroshima. Ito (4-4) struck out eight and walked two while allowing four hits to win his third straight start for the PL's last-place Fighter...