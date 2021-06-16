Thailand set to fully reopen in 4 months to boost economy

Newsfrom Japan

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday set the goal of fully reopening the country to foreign visitors within 120 days to pave the way for economic recovery, despite worries over the risk of new coronavirus infections. In his televised remarks, Prayut said the country is to begin welcoming fully vaccinated foreign tourists, starting with the southern resort island of Phuket in early July and followed by a full opening by mid-October. This is mainly for reducing the enormous suffering of the many tourism-reliant Thais who have lost their ability to earn an income, he said. "I know t...