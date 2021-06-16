Soccer: J-League top-tier side Sanfrecce crushed by Emperor's Cup minnows

Ococias Kyoto AC, a club from the regional Kansai League, knocked J-League first-division side Sanfrecce Hiroshima out of the Emperor's Cup in a 5-1 second-round match Wednesday, while J1 strugglers Yokohama FC also crashed out. Kohei Takahashi scored a brace in the game at Edion Stadium Hiroshima as the home side paid for defensive mistakes. "I'm responsible for not being able to put us in a position to win," Sanfrecce manager Hiroshi Jofuku said. Yokohama FC lost 2-1 at home to third-division Vanraure Hachinohe. Three other J-1 teams -- Yokohama F Marinos, FC Tokyo and Vegalta Sendai -- were...
Kyodo News

