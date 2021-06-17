CORRECTION (:Bourse-Toshiba:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "Tokyo bourse operator urges Toshiba to disclose info on governance," please note the following CORRECTION. In the headline, please read...Tokyo bourse parent urges Toshiba to disclose info on governance...(not...Tokyo bourse operator...as sent). In the lead, please read...The head of the parent of the Tokyo bourse operator urged...(not...The head of the operator of the Tokyo bourse...as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.