CORRECTED: Tokyo bourse parent urges Toshiba to disclose info on governance

Newsfrom Japan

The head of the parent of the Tokyo bourse operator urged Toshiba Corp. on Wednesday to swiftly disclose the outcome of its investigation into governance issues, following an independent probe showing the industrial conglomerate colluded with the government to block foreign activist investors. "We ask Toshiba to conduct a prompt reinvestigation and disclose its findings in a timely manner," Akira Kiyota, CEO of Japan Exchange Group Inc., said in a press conference, calling on the Japanese conglomerate listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to restore the trust of investors and other stakeholders. ...