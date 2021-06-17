Fed hints at rate hikes in 2023, keeps monetary policy steady

Politics Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it will start raising interest rates in 2023, earlier than previously expected, amid signs of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-triggered downturn, while leaving its easy monetary policy unchanged. After a two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank said it will maintain its target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25 percent and will continue buying $120 billion in Treasury bonds and other assets each month. Noting that progress on vaccinations has reduced the spread of the novel corona...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society