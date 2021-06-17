Tokyo stocks open lower on U.S. tapering fears after Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks tracked Wall Street lower at the open Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would start raising interest rates in 2023, earlier than previously expected, fueling concerns that stimulus tapering plans would also be brought forward. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 305.41 points, or 1.04 percent, from Wednesday to 28,985.60. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 10.48 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,965.38. Decliners were led by air transportation, service and machinery issues....