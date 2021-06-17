Baseball: Ohtani homers, bunts for hit, steals base in Angels' loss

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his 19th home run of the season and stole his 10th base of the year Wednesday but the Los Angeles Angels blew an early lead in an 8-4 loss that completed a series sweep by the Oakland Athletics. The Angels led by four after two innings, with Ohtani homering for the second straight day to drive in the fourth run, but then gave up eight runs in the fourth to sixth innings to drop the series finale at Oakland Coliseum. Ohtani now has sole possession of third place on Major League Baseball's home run leaderboard, behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays (22) and Fern...