Tokyo stocks fall in morning on Fed tapering fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks slid Thursday morning as fear over stimulus tapering in the United States was stirred by the Federal Reserve indicating an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 384.26 points, or 1.31 percent, from Wednesday to 28,906.75. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 15.17 points, or 0.77 percent, to 1,960.69. Decliners were led by precision instrument, marine transportation and service issues.