Japan to start accepting requests for vaccine passport in mid-July

Newsfrom Japan

Japan plans to start accepting applications for so-called vaccine passports from mid-July at the earliest as more activities open up to vaccinated individuals around the world, according to government sources. The government is asking other countries to exempt travelers carrying the digital health certificates officially certifying vaccination status from quarantine or to shorten the quarantine period, the sources said Wednesday. Business circles in Japan have been calling for the introduction of vaccine passports as economic activities reopen, hoping to revive travel. The European Union and t...