Main events scheduled for Friday, June 18

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, June 18: -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for May at 8:30 a.m. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai over bribery case during upper house election campaign for his wife in 2019 at 1:30 p.m. -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference at 3:30 p.m.