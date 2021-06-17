NTT, Tokyo Century to jointly run data center business in India

Newsfrom Japan

NTT Global Data Centers Corp. under the wing of Japanese telecom giant NTT Corp. will partner with major leasing firm Tokyo Century Corp. to engage in data center operations in India. NTT said Wednesday that Singapore-based NTT Global Data Centers Holding Asia Pte. Ltd. will divest 75 percent of its shares in special purpose vehicle NTT Global Data Centers Holding Asia BOM8 Pte. Ltd. (SPV) to Tokyo Century and jointly own the data center assets held by NTT Global Data Centers Holding BOM8 Private Limited, a fully owned Indian subsidiary of the SPV. NTT did not release the share transaction det...