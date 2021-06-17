Tennis: Osaka, Nishikori, Nishioka officially qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Women's world No. 2 Naomi Osaka and two men's players, Kei Nishikori and Yoshihito Nishioka, officially qualified to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, the national tennis federation said Thursday. The Japan Tennis Association said it was notified by the International Tennis Federation that the three Japanese were among players allocated places in the Olympic tournament based on their June 14 ATP or WTA singles rankings. The 23-year-old Osaka and 25-year-old Nishioka will be making their Olympic debuts. Nishikori, 31, is headed for his fourth straight Summer Games, equaling Ai Sugiyama's J...