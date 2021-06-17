Tokyo stocks fall on concerns over early stimulus tapering in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike, raising concerns that stimulus tapering plans would also be moved forward. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 272.68 points, or 0.93 percent, from Wednesday at 29,018.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.29 points, or 0.62 percent, lower at 1,963.57. Decliners were led by service, precision instrument and pharmaceutical issues.