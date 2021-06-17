China apparently restricts media reports on damaged nuclear fuel rods

Newsfrom Japan

China has apparently restricted media reports on fuel rods being damaged at a nuclear power plant, sources close to the matter said Thursday, as the leadership of President Xi Jinping has been promoting exports of nuclear reactors to other nations. The Communist Party may be trying to prevent concerns over the safety of the country's nuclear technology from mounting, the sources said, while Chinese media have only reported the government's announcement on the incident. Citing the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Global Times emphasized Wednesday that the radiation levels around the Tai...