Main events scheduled for June 21-27

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for June 21-27: June 21 (Mon) -- No major events. June 22 (Tues) -- No major events. June 23 (Wed) -- One month until opening of Tokyo Olympics. -- Okinawa to mark 76th anniversary of end of Battle of Okinawa. -- Bank of Japan to release minutes for April 26-27 policy meeting. June 24 (Thurs) -- Two months until opening of Tokyo Paralympics. June 25 (Fri) -- Official campaigning to start for Tokyo metropolitan assembly election. June 26 (Sat) -- No major events. June 27 (Sun) -- 27th anniversary of sarin gas attack carried out by AUM Shinrikyo cult members in Mat...