Tokyo stocks open mixed on U.S. tech shares rise, tapering fear

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as buying on overnight gains in the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index was offset by selling on concerns over early stimulus tapering that saw the Dow Jones index fall for the fourth straight day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 41.06 points, or 0.14 percent, from Thursday to 29,059.39. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.51 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,954.06. Gainers were led by precision instrument and electric appliance issues, while marine transportation and...