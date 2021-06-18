Tokyo stocks mixed on tech share gains, weak financial issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning as gains in the high-technology sector were offset by selling in financial issues following a drop in U.S. Treasury yields. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 89.65 points, or 0.31 percent, from Thursday to 29,107.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.56 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,958.01. Gainers were led by precision instrument and electric appliance issues, while marine transportation and insurance issues led decliners.