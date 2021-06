Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to extend the deadline for its scheme to support corporate funding by six months until next March as the coronavirus pandemic drags on. At the end of a two-day policy-setting meeting, the BOJ maintained its ultraeasy monetary policy as widely expected. It made no change to its program to keep borrowing costs low by setting short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero percent.