Apple Daily ups daily circulation 5 times after arrest of executives

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily produced 500,000 copies of its Friday newspaper, five times its normal daily circulation, a day after five of its executives were arrested for allegedly violating the national security law. The decision was an apparent effort to entice readers and supporters to show solidarity by buying the newspaper, pushing back against the Hong Kong government's oppressive actions targeting the press. On Thursday, police raided the building housing the group's headquarters as well as the newspaper's office, according to local media reports. There has been concern the pa...