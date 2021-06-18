Tokyo stocks fall on weak financial stocks, firm yen dents exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday, as the yen's firmer tone against the dollar dented exporters such as autos, and a drop in U.S. Treasury yields overnight put pressure on financial issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 54.25 points, or 0.19 percent, from Thursday at 28,964.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 17.01 points, or 0.87 percent, lower at 1,946.56. Decliners were led by auto, marine transportation and mining issues.