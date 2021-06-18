Japan to focus on greener society, digital for pandemic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Cabinet will approve Friday its annual economic policy guideline with the focus on promoting a greener society and digitalization to be the driving forces of a sustained post-coronavirus economic recovery. With the first policy blueprint under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office in September, the government will "intensively promote investment" in four priority areas that also cover child-related issues and regional revitalization, while continuing to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. To achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, the government will adopt the principle of ma...