Further emissions cuts needed to export coal power plants: minister

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will suspend new government support for domestic companies' exports of even high-efficiency coal power plants without technology to further reduce or capture carbon dioxide emissions, the industry minister said Friday. The government decided the previous day to end new financing for coal power projects overseas without emission reduction measures by the year-end in line with the Group of Seven leaders' recent agreement to end government support for "unabated" coal-fired plants. "Whether to grant government support for export will be judged not from the viewpoint of whether they are highl...