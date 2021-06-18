Baseball: Ohtani pitches 6 innings, earns 3rd win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani earned his third win of the season after holding the Detroit Tigers to a run over six innings to help the Los Angeles Angels snap their three-game losing skid Thursday with a 7-5 win. Ohtani (3-1) allowed five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out five in a 78-pitch effort, and he walked twice in three trips to the plate batting second at Angel Stadium. "I felt really good physically considering it was after only five days rest, and I felt OK on the mound too," said the two-way star who gave up his only run on a sixth-inning home run. "I wasn't striking people out, bu...