Soccer: Kumagai, Iwabuchi head Nadeshiko Japan Olympic squad

Newsfrom Japan

Captain Saki Kumagai and playmaker Mana Iwabuchi made Japan's 18-member women's Tokyo Olympic soccer team Friday. Competing on home soil, manager Asako Takakura's Nadeshiko Japan will bid to win Japan's first soccer gold medal. "We'll fight as one aiming to match and overtake the miraculous (Japan) teams that produced results at the world's top-level," Takakura told a press conference. Kumagai and Iwabuchi were both part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Kumagai has moved to Bayern Munich for next season after a long successful spell at French side Lyon, while Iwabuchi joined Arsenal last m...