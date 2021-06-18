Baseball: Yamamoto pitches surprising Buffaloes past PL-leading Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Olympic-bound pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed two runs over six innings to earn his seventh win as the Orix Buffaloes resumed league play with a 5-2 victory over the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles on Friday. At Sendai's Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi, Yamamoto, named to Japan's Tokyo Olympic team on Wednesday, struck out six while walking three and giving up three hits and one unearned run. He improved to 7-5 for the season. The Buffaloes, longtime PL doormats, had the best record in this year's interleague competition against Central League teams and have now won seven straight de...