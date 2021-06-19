N. Korea's Kim vows to draw serious lesson from defects exposed in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stressed the need to draw "a serious lesson from defects revealed in the first half of the year," state-run media reported Saturday, as his country's economy has deteriorated amid the coronavirus pandemic. On the final day of a four-day plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim also pointed out that "serious problems" have been revealed "in the work and life of the members" of its leadership organ, according to the media. The ruling party gathering wrapped up on Friday after it elected members and alternate members of the P...