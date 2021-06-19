Over 60% of Japan firms reluctant to see Tokyo Olympics this year

Newsfrom Japan

Over 60 percent of companies across Japan are reluctant to have the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held this year due to concerns about the country's low COVID-19 vaccination rate, a survey by a credit research company showed earlier this week. The online survey conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research from June 1 to 9 found that 34.7 percent of 9,163 firms responding would prefer the games to be canceled, while 29.3 percent wanted them to be postponed. Conversely, 36.0 percent of companies said they wanted the major sporting event to be held as scheduled, down about 8 points from the previous survey...