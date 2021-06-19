Baseball: Ohtani to contest MLB All-Star Home Run Derby

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani will enter this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, the Los Angeles Angels two-way star revealed Friday, becoming the first Japanese player to compete in the event. Ohtani made the announcement to fans on his Instagram account with a video showing several of his home runs from this season so far. The Home Run Derby will take place on the eve of the July 13 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. "I'm really excited and looking forward to it. I'll do my best to hit further than anyone else," Ohtani said at a press conference ahead of the Angels' game against the ...