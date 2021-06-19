Global chip sales expected to rise 20% in 2021 amid supply bottleneck

Newsfrom Japan

Global chip sales are expected to rise 19.7 percent to $527.22 billion in 2021, as demand has been far outstripping supply in the consumer electronics and auto sectors, and the world economy is rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic slump, according to estimates by an industry body. Semiconductor sales are projected to continue growing into 2022, with an 8.8 percent increase to $573.44 billion, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics Inc. said in its latest forecast. Chip demand has spiked since the need to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted sales of laptop and tablet computers...