Baseball: Ohtani blasts 20th, 21st home runs in big win for Angels

Newsfrom Japan

Just hours after announcing his entry in the All-Star Home Run Derby, Shohei Ohtani crushed a pair of homers Friday in the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 dismantling of the Detroit Tigers. The two-way star blasted his 20th home run of the year against Detroit starter Jose Urena (2-7) in the fifth, then followed up with No. 21 against reliever Joe Jimenez in the bottom of the eighth at Angel Stadium. Ohtani brought the crowd to its feet when he lined right-hander Urena's 2-2 sinker a projected 400 feet (122 meters) into the stands behind right-center field. With an exit velocity of 114.3 miles (184 k...