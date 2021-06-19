Soccer: Iniesta penalty lifts Vissel Kobe over Avispa Fukuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe captain Andres Iniesta broke the deadlock with a late penalty Saturday to clinch a 2-1 win over Avispa Fukuoka in the J-League top flight. The 37-year-old Spanish great sent Avispa keeper Masaaki Murakami the wrong way in the 80th minute at Fukuoka's Best Denki Stadium after Taro Sugimoto was penalized for handball. The hot weather battle between two sides hunting a top-three finish came down to the final whistle as Vissel defender Yuki Kobayashi preserved the visitors' three points by clearing a ball off the line. Iniesta's goal was his first of the J1 campaign after he missed the...