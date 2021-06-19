Baseball: Togo pitches Giants past CL-leading Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Shosei Togo struck out nine while allowing two runs over seven innings as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers 6-2 on Saturday. At Koshien Stadium outside Osaka, Togo (7-3) blew a 1-0 first-inning lead but then kept the league's most powerful offense in check until rookie Teruaki Sato's 17th home run, in the sixth inning, trimmed the Giants' lead to 3-2. Togo surrendered six hits, including three first-inning singles, and a walk before leaving after 123 pitches. "I am glad to be able to get the job done considering I started out so poorly," Togo said. "I quickly fo...