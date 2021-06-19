97% of surveyed major Japan firms plan workplace COVID vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

About 97 percent of 116 major Japanese companies responding to a survey have said they plan to conduct workplace COVID-19 vaccinations, covering at least 2 million people. The outcome of the Kyodo News survey, released Saturday, also showed that 59 percent of the companies either plan or have already decided to allow employees to have a "vaccination holiday" on the day of inoculation or the following day if they suffer side effects. As Japan looks to speed up the pace of its daily COVID-19 shots and expand eligibility to younger people, the government unveiled a plan earlier this month to allo...