Japan promotes sake in home province of China's "Maotai" liquor

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has recently been promoting sake produced in seven prefectures to local buyers in southwestern China's Guizhou Province, the home of fiery, throat-tingling "Maotai" liquor, amid a sharp decline in Chinese visitors to Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic. At a promotional event held in late May in Guiyang, the capital of the province, representatives of the seven areas -- Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Ishikawa, Fukui, Shiga, Saga and Oita -- explained about the flavors of their sake products to about 80 participants in a tasting. A Chinese certified sake sommelier also gave a lecture on the product...