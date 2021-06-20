Japan spokesman leaves door open to holding no-spectator Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's top government spokesman left open the possibility Sunday of holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer without spectators should the coronavirus pandemic worsen, as public concern persists over staging such large events. "If we see an increase in the number of coronavirus infections, the basic rule is to take the necessary measures and deal with the Olympics in the same way as other events," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on a TV program around a month before the games kick off. All eyes are on the final decision by games organizers on how many domestic specta...