Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, June 21: -- Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka to shift to COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency, while Okinawa will remain under the state of emergency, in both cases until July 11. -- Japan Franchise Association to release convenience store sales data for May at 2 p.m.