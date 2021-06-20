"Eco-friendly" certified bonito flakes debuts at Japan restaurants

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese restaurant operator has started using dried bonito flakes certified as caught and processed in an eco-friendly way as part of efforts to maintain both the country's culinary culture and fishery resources. Kijima Co. based in Yokohama near Tokyo on June 8 began serving at all of its six restaurants dishes using special bonito flakes, which are a key ingredient in "washoku" traditional Japanese cuisine. The product is made by Yamaki Co., which obtained the certification from the Marine Stewardship Council, a London-based nonprofit organization, in 2019 for its practice of avoiding ove...