Baseball: Angels' Ohtani matches career high with 22 homers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani homered for the fifth time in the past five games to equal his highest single-season total of 22 homers on Saturday, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3. Ohtani, who homered twice in Friday's game, hit a two-run shot to left field off Wily Peralta (0-1) to extend the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the third inning at Angel Stadium, matching his total from 2018, when he won the American League Rookie of the Year Award. The 26-year-old two-way star also hit 22 homers while playing for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Pacific League in 2016, his fourth of five seaso...