Baseball: Angels' Ohtani matches career high with 22 homers

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Shohei Ohtani homered for the fifth time in the past five games to equal his highest single-season total of 22 homers on Saturday, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3. Ohtani, who homered twice in Friday's game, hit a two-run shot to left field off Wily Peralta (0-1) to extend the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the third inning at Angel Stadium, matching his total from 2018, when he won the American League Rookie of the Year Award. The 26-year-old two-way star also hit 22 homers while playing for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Pacific League in 2016, his fourth of five seaso...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News