Soccer: Hara set for Alaves move, Tanaka to join Dusseldorf on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese 22-year-old forward Taichi Hara is set to join Spanish first-division side Alaves from his Croatian club Istra, a source close to the matter said Saturday. Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Ao Tanaka, also 22, a likely member of the Tokyo Olympic squad, is also set for a move after receiving a one-year loan offer from Dusseldorf in the German second tier, another source said. Hara, who stands at 191-centimeters, had three goals in 26 league games last year when he made his J1 debut with FC Tokyo. He only joined Istra in February, scoring two goals in 14 outings in Croatia. Eibar's Takashi ...