Baseball: Miyagi wins rookie pitching battle as Buffaloes beat Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Hiroya Miyagi pitched eight scoreless innings and Steven Moya drove in the go-ahead run as the Orix Buffaloes outlasted the Rakuten Eagles 3-0 on Sunday in the Pacific League. The 19-year-old Miyagi (7-1) struck out four while allowing five hits and a walk as he outdueled fellow rookie southpaw Takahisa Hayakawa (7-3) in the top-of-the-standings clash at Sendai's Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. "Because I managed to throw first-pitch strikes, I could dictate the tempo, which I think got things going in a good direction," said Miyagi, whose start was pushed back after a rainout on Saturday. ...