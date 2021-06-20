Soccer: Kashima rescue late point against stubborn Sendai

Newsfrom Japan

Brazilian substitute Juan Alano scored a 97th-minute equalizer as Kashima Antlers salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Vegalta Sendai on Sunday in the J-League first division. Trailing by a goal despite having held a large chunk of possession, Kashima looked headed for a frustrating defeat before 86th-minute substitute Alano sent in an inviting cross from the right that evaded everyone in the box and found the far bottom corner at Kashima Stadium. Vegalta's Serbian keeper Nedeljko Stojisic was in heroic form on his J1 debut but the ball flew beyond his long reach as the visitors' resistance was fi...