Nikkei down over 2% at open after Wall Street declines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Monday, sending the Nikkei index down over 2 percent, following losses on Wall Street late last week that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall to its lowest level this year. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average plunged 647.07 points, or 2.23 percent, from Friday to 28,317.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 36.09 points, or 1.85 percent, at 1,910.47. Decliners were led by real estate, insurance and chemical issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.19-20 yen compare...