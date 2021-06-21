Japan's COVID-19 vaccinations for under-65s get into full swing

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged under 65 got into full swing Monday as universities joined companies in launching on-site inoculations. With Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga aiming to complete vaccinations by November, the government has allowed companies and universities to launch their own inoculation programs for the under-65s. The program is currently limited to companies with large workforces and universities with large student bodies. Further expansion of the vaccination rate will depend on whether the government can expand vaccinations to smaller universities, as well as smal...